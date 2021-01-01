In Germany we call it Döner Tote Bag

"In Germany we call it Döner". Cool surprise for a visit to the doner grill, doner shop or snack bar of your choice. No matter if Istanbul or Berlin, everyone likes doner kebab, doner box or doner plate fresh from the doner spit. Get your copy if you're good with a knife to lift or just like the tasty fast food in a pita. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.