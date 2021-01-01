Kryptonics 28'' In Lay Cruiser Skateboard, Brown

The Kryptonics® 28’’ In Lay Cruiser Skateboard is designed with style that is great for every skateboarder and will make a statement as you cruise by. It’s constructed with a solid 8-ply maple deck, 5” seagull trucks, wheel wells to prevent wheel bite, and ABEC 1 bearings. The PU casted 60mm x 40mm wheels offer a smooth ride whatever surface you’re shredding. FEATURES: 8-Ply maple deck Deck dimensions: 28” x 8.75” Grip: 80ab standard grip tape Trucks: 5’’ seagull Wheels: 60mm x 40mm, PU casted Bearings: Carbon steel ABEC 1