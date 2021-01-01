In Memory Of Godmother Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Tote Bag

Every single day I miss my Godmother breast cancer awareness graphic with heart pink ribbon with wings sayings quotes on it. Wear pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in memory of remembrance of a special loved one you lost to breast cancer. Cute uplifting inspirational keepsake gifts for relatives condolences sympathy as a memorial gift for loss of family member to say sorry for your loss. Faith hope love support phrases remind us of the cancer patients warriors, survivors & those who passed. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.