In October We Wear Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Cycling Lover bicycle rider quote with pink ribbon and distressed style design for men, women, boys, girls, adults, and teens Grab this breast cancer warrior/fighter or supporter novelty to your mom, aunt, grandma, wife or sister This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.