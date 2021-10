In October We Wear Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Scuba-Diving Lover Scuba-Diver quote with pink ribbon and distressed style design for men, women, boys, girls, adults, and teens Grab this breast cancer warrior/fighter or supporter novelty to your mom, aunt, grandma, wife or sister This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.