Cool Design with "In October We Wear Pink" Halloween Boo Pumpkins & Ghosts Breast Cancer. Wear this cute outfit to support all warriors, fighters, survivors who fight against Breast Cancer, great for your family, women, mom, grandma, daughter, wife, sister In October We Wear Pink Halloween pumpkins, ghosts, and pink florals for Breast Cancer Awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem