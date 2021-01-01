From breast cancer chemotherapy radiation surgery hope

In October Wear Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month Support Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Gift For Hospital Medical Staff Doctor & Nurse - Great For Friends & Family Members Breast Cancer Patients & Survivors For October Awareness Month - Can Be Worn To Cancer Benefits Parades Walks & Appointments If I Survived Breast Cancer So Can You Or Your Loved One. I Really Appreciate Your Support. Show Your Support And Wear Pink Everywhere - Doctors Appointments Chemotherapy Radiation Surgery & Hospital Visits. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com