From birthday queen

Birthday Queen in Quarantine Cute and Lovely Raglan Baseball Tee

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you looking for a cute and lovely Birthday design relating to quarantine time? This is a perfect match for you. This design is featuring the quote "Birthday Queen in Quarantine" in a graphic pink colored lettering design and a crown on top. Even if you are in quarantine you can be a Birthday Queen and celebrate memorable time. Lovely birthday design is a perfect match especially for woman, daughter, sister, girlfriend, wife, granddaughter, niece as well as for every friend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com