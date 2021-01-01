In September We Wear Teal PCOS Awareness Month Teal Ribbon Tank Top

These Clothing Items with the Teal Ribbon are for PCOS Awareness Month in September. Support a Warrior and Fighter you Love with these Gifts for Women- whether it’s your Mom, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt or Girlfriend with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. This Apparel with the Design “In September We Wear Teal” makes a great Gift Idea for a Family Member with Pain, Infertility or Inflammation. Perfect Merch for a Supportive Husband, Brother, Dad, Son or Boyfriend! Great for a Walk, Run or Fundraiser! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem