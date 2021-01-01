In September We Wear Gold, Childhood cancer awareness retro T-Shirt

Did you know that 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday? Show your support during childhood cancer awareness month with this "In September We Wear Gold" tee.Gift for childhood cancer survivors, childhood cancer warriors Perfect for any childhood cancer survivor or family member who loves someone battling cancer. Childhood cancer has an 80% survival rate if caught early, so let's raise awareness. Support childhood cancer, in September we wear gold Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem