Key Notes: Rose, Jasmine, Tuberose FRAGRANCE Family: Warm florals About The FRAGRANCE: The uninhibited good girl gone bad finds herself in a luscious floral whirlwind in the garden of good and evil. Half-innocent, half-voluptuous, the apricot-tinged osmanthus absolute, orange blossom and rose of May absolute that open the fragrance are beholden by the ultimate temptress: an explosion of the three-sirens of flowers: tuberose absolute, jasmine and narcissus. The perfect fragrance for good girls wh