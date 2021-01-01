The Kate Spade New York In The Stars Taurus Bracelet is made if you were born between april 20th and may 20th, then you're a sensuous, grounded taurus. and we made this bracelet to celebrate that wonderful you. if you flip over the charm, you'll also notice some special finishing touches: your birth stone and a word about you. Plate metal with cubic zirconia. Durable lobster clasp closure. Gold. Imported. Measurements: Diameter/Length: 6 1 2 in Charm Length: 1 2 in Charm Width: 1 2 in Weight: 0.11 oz