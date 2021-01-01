Brochu Walker Ina Wrap Tank in Brown. - size XS (also in M) Brochu Walker Ina Wrap Tank in Brown. - size XS (also in M) 55% linen 45% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean only. Crossover neckline with convertible styling. Rolled hem. Knit fabric. BROC-WS13. MOS3597. Brochu Walker is The New American Minimalism - Conscious luxury with European flair. Its understated, rich nature is the ultimate luxury and its attention to detail is thoughtful, deliberate and discreet. The effortless collection is defined by a quality over quantity, less is always more mindset, giving way to refined, alluring pieces that are personal, yet have a definitive character.