Lovers and Friends Inca Pant in Ivory. - size L (also in M, XL) Lovers and Friends Inca Pant in Ivory. - size L (also in M, XL) 54% nylon 44% viscose 2% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elastic drawstring waistband. Rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee breaks to 20 at the leg opening. Imported. LOVF-WP484. LFK732 U20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.