A sweet & fresh fragrance for modern women. Conveys colorful, youthful & light-hearted spirit. Inspired by joyful bliss in wearer imagination. Launch year: 2005. Top notes: Pink lady apple, Pineapple, Mango, Blackcurrant. Heart notes: Peony, Freesia. Base notes: Musk, Sandalwood. Design house: Salvatore Ferragamo. Scent name: Incanto Dream. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 8032529113246. Salvatore Ferragamo - Incanto Dream Eau De Toilette Spray 50ml/1.7oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.