Inch HD Digital Multimedia Monitor Superthin Car Headrest Dvd Player With Ir headphone and HDMI Port and Remote Control USB And SD

10.1'Flip type headrest DVD with USB port, SD slot, wireless games, and Ir headphone, displaySize:10.1' Color: black, item Size:255X165X36mm Special Features: DVD Player, CD Player, CD-R,CD-RW, FM Transmitter, MP3/MP4 Players, Radio Tuner Built-in FM transmitter can send the Audio signal from the headrest to the other radio receiver (Such as car stero);You can enjoy AV-Out to other monitors; Our headrest dvd player with HDMI function: enable the headrest DVD synchronized playing video and audio with the computer, laptop, mobile phone(if connect with mobile phone use, should use wireless HDMI card into DVD player), etc