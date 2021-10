Rockland 19 Inch Rolling Backpack. Designed with a padded compartment for a laptop, this rolling backpack from Rockland has a fabric handle at the top and sturdy retractable t-handle with an ergonomic grip that's built to last. The heavy-duty plastic base on bottom to keep the bag standing and protects the fabric from dirt and wear. Padded shoulder pads allow the bag to be carried comfortably on the back as an option.