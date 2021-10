Cotton Smoking Shirt Jacket A point-collared smoking jacket offered in 100% Cotton Poplin or double-layered 100% Silk Georgette, featuring a tapped front placket with concealed buttons, extra-long cuffs and fold back double hem. Throw this sleek shirt jacket on over any top for an instantly polished look, or, wear it on its own as a statement top. Go big with a gold statement necklace to pull it all together.