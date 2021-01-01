Indian Vegetarian Recipes Nita Mehta Author

Indian Vegetarian Recipesby Nita MehtaThe true art of Indian cooking lies in the subtle use and variation of spices which make each dish exotic and an exciting new experience. The use of spices, however, does not mean their use in vast amounts, nor does it mean that all Indian food is extremely hot and spicy, as many people believe. The dishes can be as hot or as mild as the individual family chooses, since this is a matter of personal taste. The best Indian dishes are a clever blend of exotic spices and delicate herbs with vegetables.Indian curries are delicious and can be prepared with just a few simple ingredients. The secret of producing these aromatic delicacies is adding the right ingredient at the right time, thus following the correct sequence of cooking.List of Receipes1. Herbs & Spices2. Home Made Indian Spice Blends3. The Indian Spice Box4. Some Cooking Utensils5. Handy Tips6. Snacks7. Curries & Dry Dishes8. Rice Breads & Raita9. DessertsFor an author bio and photo, reviews and a reading sample, visit or mail to us at: & For addition information on publishing your books on iBook,iPhone And iPad please visit www.AppsPublisher.com