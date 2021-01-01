Chantecaille India's Vanishing Species Eye Kajal

WHAT IT IS From the India's Vanishing Species Fall 2021 Color Collection.A classic eye-defining accent pencil that creates a pure pigmented line for a dramatic effect. Formulated to be gentle enough to apply to the waterline without irritation, infused with aloe vera for a smooth glide. For an accented, defined eye. 0.04 oz. Made in Germany. HOW TO USE IT Apply this aloe-infused eye defining pencil to the waterline to enhance the natural shape of the eyes. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Infused with soothing aloe vera and Safflower Seed Oil for a smoothing effect. INGREDIENTS INGREDIENTS/INGR DIENTS: DIMETHICONE, SYNTHETIC WAX, SILICA, STEARYL DIMETHICONE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, TRIMETHYLSILOXYSILICATE/DIMETHICONOL CROSSPOLYMER, OCTADECENE, DIMETHICONE/VINYL DIMETHICONE CROSSPOLYMER, PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE, ISOCETETH-10, CARTHAMUS TINCTORIUS SEED OIL, ALOE BARBADENSIS EXTRACT, IRON OXIDES (CI 77499), MICA, FERRIC FERROCYANIDE (CI 77510). Cosmetics - Chantecaille > Chantecaille > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chantecaille. Color: Intense Black.