UNDONE Beauty Indielash Mascara - 090 Very Dark Black - 0.27 fl oz

Why do our attempts at a big, lush lash often look like a Nat Geo spider special? We undid that with a first of its kind gel volumizing formula and 4 way brush. What’s different about this: The unique 4 way brush builds volume lash by lash from root to tip with a pointed end to coat lashes in hard to reach places, like the inner corner of eye. The formula is lightweight and buildable to plump and lengthen lashes. Made with Castor oil to nourish and condition lashes throughout the day. How to use: Use the flat side to comb product onto lashes - one or two coats should do the trick to build volume and length. Use the pointed head for hard to reach areas + finishing touches. Color: 090 Dark Black.