Indigenous Woman Vintage Native American Strong MMIW Tote Bag

Strong, resilient and indigenous, an indigenous woman design to spread awareness against racism and MMIW missing and murdered indigenous women. Protest, march, rally, reclaim power and be proud with your roots to support the rights of Native Americans. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.