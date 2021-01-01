Indigo Chalk Stripe Travel Clutch

General Knot'sTravel Clutch is perfect for a plethora of uses. Carry your makeup brushes and cosmetics or your desk tools such as scissors, tape and writing utensils, or simply use it as a catch all of all of your essentials when you want a smart little clutch for the evening. This particularbag features our popular indigo chalk stripe print from Japan. Aside from the outer fabric, taped seams and a water-resistant cotton canvas lining help to protect all of your valuables. Materials: Cotton/Leather, Brass YKK Zipper, Logo Embossed Leather zipper pull, US Sourced Heavy grade water-resistant cotton canvas lining Size: 10 1/2 Width (at opening),3" Depth, 5 HeightProduction Time: Please allow up to 2-3 business days before item is shipped