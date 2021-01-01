Liz Claiborne Indigo Enamel Tabletop Frame Collection, One Size , Blue

This Liz Claiborne enamel frame enhances both color and black and white photos beautifully. Available in Indigo, Gray or White enamel colors, this frame is backed with signature grey velvet. Free stands horizontally or vertically. Dust with a dry, soft cloth.Number of Photos: 1Frame Back: Vertical Metal Tab, Horizontal Metal Tab, Easel BackShape: RectangleFrame Photo Size(s): 1 4 X 6 InMeasurements: 5 Height/Inches, 6.5 Width/Inches, .4 Depth/InchesBase Material: 80% Metal, 10% Glass, 10% Medium-Density FibreboardCare: Wipe CleanHanging Position: Vertical, HorizontalCountry of Origin: Imported