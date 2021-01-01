Indigo Blue Hand Dyed and Woven Cotton Shawl

NOVICA artisan Saktut Raitawati and Threads of Life have collaborated to presented this beautiful shawl. The shawl is made from handspun cotton and woven in East Java. It is naturally dyed by Threads of Life using dye plants from indigo (Strobilanthes cusia) and a mangrove species (Ceriops tegal). Eco-friendly fabric dyes produced with all-natural and non-polluting methods; friendly to your skin the artists and the earth. Many natural dye plants also have healing properties. Sustainable cultivated and harvested plants to ensure the continuation of the forests and plants that produce leaves barks roots and these beautiful dye colors. These dyes are diligently responsibly sourced; protecting the forest livelihood and traditional rituals of which they are an ancient part. Empowering women and protecting families. Generating income for local Indonesian women farmers and artisans. When the women can generate income at home often the men do not have to leave to support their families by working off-island. Supporting indigenous communities and traditional weaving and dyeing techniques for over 1000 women on 12 islands across Indonesia. Contributing to research and development of new techniques using natural dyes to generate more income for all these people in the Threads of Life dye studio. Treat them with respect and these clothes will be with you for many years. Natural dyes do not like harsh laundry soaps. Dry cleaning recommended or gently hand wash with very mild PH balanced soap. Dry flat out of the sun.