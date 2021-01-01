Indoor Cycling Bike Trainer with Comfortable Seat Cushion, Belt Drive System and LCD Monitor for Home Workout

NEWLY UPGRADED FRAME & WHISPER QUIET:The sturdy steel frame, heavy 15 lb weighted flywheel and 330 maximum user weight gives this bike a rock solid build. The premium belt driven system will NEVER disturb the families or roommates while your cycling.FULLY ADJUSTABLE:2-ways adjustable non-slip handlebar with 4-ways seat adjustments meet your special height and Updating inseam. The steel toe-caged pedals are designed with adjustable straps, it can fit for different size feet well. There is also a convenient adjustable knob, with a simple twist, you can adjust the resistance to fulfill different workout plans. LCD MONITOR:Tracks your time, speed, distance, calories burned and odometer, allowing you to check your real-time workout. EASY AND CONVENIENT:Built-in transportation wheels for easily moving, water bottle holder allows you to replenish water in time.