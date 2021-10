Signature webbing belt with logo detail and utilitarian-inspired styling. Buckled clasp closure Polyamide/polyester Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Designer and CEO Virgil Abloh launched his streetwear-influenced label in 2012. Blending the laid-back look and feel of hoodies and sweatpants with tailored suiting, Abloh consistently cites the cultural zeitgeist as an ongoing inspiration. Men Accessories - Belts > Off-white > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Off-White. Color: Yellow.