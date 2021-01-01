From nike

NIKE Indy Seamless Light-Support Dri-FIT Sports Bra, Size Small in Summit White/platinum Tint at Nordstrom Rack

Description

The Nike Indy Sports Bra is made with soft, seamless fabric for fit that feels barely there. It's comfortable enough for everyday wear or low-impact activities like yoga or Pilates. The sweat-wicking design includes breathable areas in the back for airflow. Bottoms sold separately- V-neck- Racerback- Seamless- Tight-fit for a body-hugging feel- Removable pads- Dri-FIT technology- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'10". Bust: 34". Waist: 24". Hips: 34" Model is wearing size S. Machine wash cold Body/lining: 88% nylon, 12% spandex Pad top fabric/pad back fabric: 100% polyester Pad: 100% polyurethane

