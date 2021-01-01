INEVIFIT BATHROOM SCALE, Highly Accurate Digital Bathroom Body Scale, Measures Weight for Multiple Users

MEET YOUR FITNESS GOALS FASTER: Accurately monitor your body weight by stepping on the large 11"x 11" premium tempered glass platform to track your progress and reach your fitness goals faster. SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: The INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale is equipped with Auto-Calibrating sensors which provide you with precise measurements for you and an unlimited number of family members every time. SMART FEATURES FOR SMART USERS: Body weight measurement readings should be hassle free, so your scale has Auto-On & Auto-Off sensing technology to save battery life. BE PROUD OF YOUR NEW BODY SCALE: We have designed its elegant look right here in Southern California and have used a larger 3.6" LED display to allow for easy reading. Thanks to our fine quality materials and upgraded sensors it can now weigh up to 400lbs 180kgs.