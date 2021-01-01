L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder, Up to 24H Wear, 355 Sienna, 0.31 Fl Oz

Infallible up to 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-powder covers like a liquid and mattifies with no cakey look Weightless powder texture for full coverage and a natural, matte finish that looks fresh hour after hour Foundation-in-a-powder formula feels breathable and weightless and leaves skin feeling comfortable for up to 24 hours This product has a blurring effect and reduces the look of shine for an even complexion - Does not transfer and is waterproof, heatproof and sweatproof Available in 16 shades, Suitable for all skin types, oily skin and acne-prone skin - The formula is non-comedogenic with no greasy feel and has been tested under dermatological control