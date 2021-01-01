L'Oreal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer

Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer - Shape, Cover and Contour with L'Oral Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer. Waterproof, matte finish concealer that lasts up to 24 hours. Benefits Completely covers imperfections, minimizes redness and scars Waterproof, transfer-resistant, fade-resistant XL applicator for maximum coverage in one stroke to cover targeted areas or for full-face wear Features Waterproof formula won't transfer, fade, or flake so your full coverage look is locked in all day. The creamy texture is non-greasy and easy to apply. A little goes a long way! - Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer