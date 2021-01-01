L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Blendable Foundation, Oil Free, 107.5 Ivory Beige, 1 fl oz

Get a matte finish that won’t fall flat with L'Oreal Paris Pro-Matte Foundation. This foundation provides medium to full coverage with a matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Air-light, oil-free, longwearing liquid foundation blurs the look of pores. This formula's anti-shine technology resists sweat, heat and humidity — hiding imperfections for a smooth, even complexion that lasts all day. Available in 28 shades, the colors stay true and won't change or fade. Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.