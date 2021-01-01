L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick - Raspberry RosA©

Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick - The Pro-Matte Sensation: Introducing Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick, L'Oral's first up to 16 hour matte liquid lipstick! Intense high pigment shades create comfortable, lasting ultra-matte color. Benefits Liquid Matte matte liquid lipstick with an up to 16 hour wear High impact color in a comfortable, lasting ultra-matte finish With the unique pro-sculpt applicator tip, it's easy to outline, shape, and add dimension to your lips Comfortable Wear, easily with an oil-based makeup remover - Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick