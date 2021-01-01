L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick, Up to 16HR Wear, Plum Bum, 0.21 fl. oz.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick is our first highly pigmented, full coverage liquid lipstick range that provides up to 16HRs of comfortable wear. Color glides on easily in one stroke, providing streak-free, smooth coverage to the lips. Long lasting intense color is food & drink resistant and does not flake, transfer or smudge. Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lipstick features a unique pro-sculpt applicator tip making it easy to outline, shape and add dimension to your lips. Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.