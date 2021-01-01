L'Oreal Paris Infallible Sculpt 904 Black .056oz

L’Oreal Paris presents Infallible Sculpt eyeliner, our 1st eye sculptor liquid eyeliner. The unique sphere tip applicator gives total control to sculpt eyes from every angle. Create fluid lines, smooth curves and perfect dots with this long lasting eyeliner that lasts up to 12 hours. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site. Start by the inner corner and apply across top lash-line to outer corner of eye. Apply to bottom lid as close to waterline as possible. Connect top and bottom lines at the outer corner of the eyelid. Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage, and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle.