For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy support, Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy Niece, Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy nephew, Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy son, Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy daughter, Infant 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.