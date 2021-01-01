OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish, It Never Ends, 0.5 fl oz.

For a subtle and elegant manicure, choose OPI Infinite Shine It Never Ends. The pale pink and soft brown tones give lovely, long-lasting color to your nails. Get a gel-like manicure without a UV lamp. For best results, use with an Infinite Shine base and top coat for high-shine and long-lasting staying power. This magnificant, rich shade is designed to last for up to 11 days after application. From eye-popping bright polishes to treatments that transform nails, it's no wonder OPI is the most-asked-for brand in the industry. Each bottle contains 0.5 Oz of polish.