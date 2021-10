Key Notes: Sichuan Pepper, Vanilla, Leatherwood FRAGRANCE Family: Rich Spices & Leather About The FRAGRANCE: Rise up into a vast, brilliant sunset sky, turning the world below to amber and gold. Filling your senses with pure happiness and your spirit with hope. When you return to earth, you know that you can do anything now. The power is yours. This fragrance has a confident, sensual feeling. The scent of Sichuan pepper from China is surrounded by the smoky sweetness of Madagascar vanilla and sm