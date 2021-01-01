INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Platinum Hot Curl Brush, 2-Inch

Ionic Hot Curl Brush: This brush features super ionic generation to eliminate static and tame frizz, and its 2 inch black titanium barrel with nylon bristles is ideal for creating soft, silky curls Advanced Design: With 5 LED temperature settings up to 375 F for all hair types and even heat up and recovery for long lasting hold, this salon caliber brush delivers performance, including fast styling, lasting curls, and exceptional shine Smooth Waves: For super smoothing and volumizing, turn to a curl styler brush; These multitaskers are great for smoothing hair and creating flips and waves Innovative Styling: From curling irons and wands to flat irons, hot air brushes, straightening brushes, auto curlers and more, we make high quality styling tools for all hair types Conair Hair Care: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, and more; Our hair care line includes high quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, and hair accessories