From the De Beers Infinity Collection. A design intended for the promise of everlasting love. A band of 18k white gold with smooth, polished finish pairs with an eternity ring of shimmering diamond pav, both intertwining to shape a graceful infinity silhouette. Diamonds, 0.66 tcw Color: G+ Clarity: VS+ 18k white gold Width, about 4mm Imported. Fine Jewelry - Debeers A > De Beers Jewellers > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. De Beers Jewellers. Color: White Gold. Size: 7.