Nike Infinity G Golf Shoes

CUSHIONED COMFORT FROM TEE TO GREEN. The Nike Infinity G combines soft foam and integrated spikes for plush comfort and plenty of grip. The sleek, waterproof design helps your feet stay dry in wet weather. Built to Last Synthetic leather is durable and smooth. Lasting Comfort Soft foam midsole and a plush sockliner cushion every step. Excellent Grip Spikes are integrated into the outsole for excellent grip in a variety of conditions. Product Details 1-year waterproof warranty Reinforced eyestays Offset: 8mm Style: CT0531; Color: White/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult