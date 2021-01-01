Infinity Glide Blush And White Sneakers - 9 - Also in: 5, 10, 8, 7.5, 6.5, 7, 5.5, 6, 8.5

Take on the day with confidence and energy with our fan favorite, AVRE Infinity Glide in Blush and White. These eco-friendly shoes offer a flexible stretch knit upper in a sleek slip-on design, offering the ultimate comfort ideal for on-the-go style. Perfect for walking, hitting the gym, or running everyday errands. Infinity lace detail keeps your foot secure to allow a full range of motion, while a cushioned segmented sole provides a balance that conforms to your every step. Fitting: Runs a half size big