Infinity Mid Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra

Start your workout routine out right with innovative Under Armour. Designed to keep you cool, dry and light throughout any activity, the moisture-wicking technology works with your body to regulate temperature and enhance performance., Style Number: 1351990 Work out with support and style in this wire-free bra, Built for mid-impact activities such as cycling, Figure-8 pattern foam-lined cups for aerodynamics, Performance foam-lined cups are breathable, Fully adjustable word mark straps convert to criss-cross, Hook and eye closure with sweat wicking band, HeatGear fabric delivers superior next-to-skin feel, Moisture-wicking stretch microfiber