Infinity Promise 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Two-Tone Infinity Ring, 9

Your endless style is on glistening display with this 1/10 ct. t.w. diamond infinity ring. The feminine, two-tone sterling silver and 14K rose gold over sterling silver design makes it an instant hit.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silver and 14K rose gold over sterling silverStones: 1/10 ct. t.w. round diamondsColor: I-JClarity: I2-I3Setting: PavÃ©Gallery Height: 4.3mmDimensions: 19.38x7.82mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of origin: ImportedDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.