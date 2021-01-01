From inflammatory myopathies family awareness grandmoth

Inflammatory Myopathies Family Awareness Grandmother Wings S Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandmother Inflammatory Myopathies support, Inflammatory Myopathies Niece, Inflammatory Myopathies nephew, Inflammatory Myopathies son, Inflammatory Myopathies daughter, Inflammatory Myopathies baby, K12Inflammato 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com