Infra Therma Protective Treatment - CHI Infra Therma Protective Treatment moisturizes and reconstructs the inner structure of the hair. Benefits Creates healthier, more manageable hair by strengthening the inner structure of the hair, improving strength and elasticity Suitable for all hair types Helps protect color Adds superior shine and softness Contains Ionic and Catatonic Hydration Interlink technology - Infra Therma Protective Treatment