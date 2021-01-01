Inframat Pro® - Tao Mat Full 7224 With Pemf - ONE SIZE FITS ALL

Enhanced with a sophisticated pulsed electromagnetic field system, the TAO Mat Full is one of our most sought-after models for a comprehensive wellness-defining experience. The frequency of the PEMF is the same as the Earth's magnetic frequency (7.8 Hz). This is proven to be the most effective for promoting wellness benefits because it seamlessly aligns with the biorhythm of the human body. HealthyLine holds the only patent for far infrared technology combined with PEMF, which makes this device quite unique. Another feature that makes this a popular mat among customers is its composition of crushed gemstones. Using smaller pieces of gemstones increases flexibility and comfort, allowing for an overall improved experience. Sit back and relax as the advanced heat system naturally stimulates your body, temporarily increasing your local blood circulation and triggering the relief of minor aches and pains. Get to know the TAO Mat Full, and get to know a better way of living.