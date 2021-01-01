HigherDOSE Infrared Mat: Ready to ship in 3-4 weeks. From the geniuses who made the infrared sauna blanket , here’s an option for those who want to enjoy the benefits of far infrared heat without the intense sweat session. This mat is designed with far infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic fields, and layers of amethyst and tourmaline. You can lie down on it and chill out with a book, if that’s what you’re after. Or you can make it the foundation for your regular wellness routines: If you’ve ever done yoga under infrared heaters, you’ll want to down-dog on top of one. Waterproof non-toxic PVC 29" x 73" 15lbs Voltage USA 110V. Wattage 180.