What it is: A special tip designed for your MicrodermMD, RejuvadermMD or MiniMD microdermabrasion device that opens pores to ready your skin for nutrients. What it does: The counter-intuitive combination of suction and the design of the tip help drive nutrients into the skin for maximum absorption. How to use: To use this attachment, apply your favorite serums, creams or other skin care products and use the microdermabrasion device on the lowest