STELLA MCCARTNEY - Ingrid Wool Blazer - Black

A classic black blazer will work far beyond the boardroom - wear it outside the office with a tee and jeans or over a dress in the evening. Stella McCartney's 'Ingrid' version is tailored from smooth wool and has lightly padded shoulders and a single button fastening at the front to nip you in at the waist. Take cues from every editor at Fashion Week and cinch it with a belt. Shown here with: [YEAH RIGHT NYC T-shirt id1079530], [Georgia Alice Skirt id1109249], [Loewe Shoulder bag id1070768], [Stella McCartney Mules id1040857], [Monica Vinader Earrings id1073999].